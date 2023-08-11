Denver's superintendent updates families on security changes at schools

The superintendent of Denver Public Schools sent a memo to families on Friday detailing changes the district is making to make schools more secure.

One change following the shooting of two deans who were conducting a student search at East High School last March, the district says that "Searches of students who have an action intervention plan due to a weapons-related concern will be conducted by trained DPS patrol officers."

Superintendent Alex Marrero thanked Denver police for their partnership in bringing school resource officers back to the high schools, and added, "We will continue to monitor the return of SROs carefully and will take action, if needed, to ensure our students of color are not the recipient of disproportionate action from law enforcement."

Read the full memo below and to review the Safety Plan adopted in June, visit https://superintendent.dpsk12.org/safetyplan/