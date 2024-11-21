Denver Public Schools students explore future career paths, visit CBS News Colorado booth

Thousands of students from Denver Public Schools were at Empower Field at Mile High on Wednesday and Thursday to explore future career paths. The DPS career fair was hosted by the Denver Broncos as part of DPS' Individual Career and Academic Plans program that begins with students in 6th grade and continues through high school.

The DPS career fair was hosted by the Denver Broncos as part of DPS' Individual Career and Academic Plans program. CBS

"The future looks bright." Samantha Haviland with Denver Public Schools said. "We have brilliant students who at earlier exposure are doing just amazing things. They're starting their own companies in high school. They are creating careers that didn't exist in our generation."

Denver Public Schools students visited the CBS Colorado booth with CBS News Colorado at 6 Producer Rachel Smith and CBS First At 4 Anchor Mekialaya White at the career fair hosted by the Denver Broncos. CBS

Thousands of 8th-grade students flooded the concourse around the stadium, asking questions of hundreds of employers from across Colorado. CBS Colorado journalists, photographers, and operation technicians were among employees at the fair talking to kids about what it's like to work in their respective fields.

"It's really exciting to hear kids asking such insightful questions, such as how we gather information and fact-check what goes on the news," Smith said.

Denver Public Schools students exploring future career paths at a career fair hosted by the Denver Broncos visited the CBS News Colorado booth. CBS

Around 4,000 students were estimated to attend the two-day career fair.