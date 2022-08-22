Watch CBS News
Denver Public Schools invests in new technology for student safety

As students across Denver Public Schools head back to class, safety is a big priority. DPS has invested in new technology this year that focuses on student safety.

Some of that technology includes a new alarm system on doors that will alert office staff is any door is propped open. Police will also have a visible presence in the community around school buildings. 

"Because our responsibility does not stop at the school perimeter. We have bus stops, we have kids walking. We want to be that visible presence in the community as well as at the school," said Dept. of Climate and Safety chief Michael Eaton.

Schools also have two sets of doors at main entrances so visitors can be vetted before they're allowed inside. 

