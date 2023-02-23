Denver Public Schools to consider future of schools with low enrollment amid budget shortfall

The superintendent of Denver Public Schools is weighing options to figure out balancing a decline in enrollment and a budget shortfall. Three schools in the district face critically low enrollment, according to DPS superintendent Alex Marrero.

Those schools are Math and Science Leadership Academy, Denver Discovery and Fairview Elementary.

Marrero will present a recommendation next month on the future of the three schools including closure this summer.

Twelve other schools also face low enrollment.

Last fall, DPS released a proposal to close or consolidate 10 schools, which was eventually scrapped after parent feedback.