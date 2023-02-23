Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Public Schools to consider future of schools with low enrollment amid budget shortfall

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The superintendent of Denver Public Schools is weighing options to figure out balancing a decline in enrollment and a budget shortfall. Three schools in the district face critically low enrollment, according to DPS superintendent Alex Marrero. 

Those schools are Math and Science Leadership Academy, Denver Discovery and Fairview Elementary. 

Marrero will present a recommendation next month on the future of the three schools including closure this summer. 

Twelve other schools also face low enrollment. 

Last fall, DPS released a proposal to close or consolidate 10 schools, which was eventually scrapped after parent feedback.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 2:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.