Denver Public Schools launches internship program for young adults with disabilities

Denver Public Schools' community Hubs program launched just a few years ago, and its success is propelling expansion. The hubs offer support beyond traditional K-12 education, such as GED classes, workshops, and citizenship classes. Its newest service is helping young adults with disabilities.

Denver Public Schools community Hubs program CBS

Rogelio Chavira, 20, landed an internship as part of a collaboration between DPS's 18-21 Transition Program that supports young adults with disabilities and its community hubs.

"With our kids, they do need the extra help just to get onto their feet right after high school, because it's not exactly a world built for them," said Sydney Anderson, a paraprofessional with the 18-21 Transition Program.

This week, Chavira and fellow intern Daniel stocked the shelves at the food pantry inside the Far Northeast Community Hub. The internship requires them to show up on time and complete a job interview.

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"We just help them with that extra step, to help them be able to get into the community, learn how to be a part of the community, and it's very helpful," said Anderson.

For Chavira, a long day of work for the few hours he's doing his internship is satisfying.

"I feel really good," said Chavira.

"This is a dream come true, right?" said Esmeralda De La Oliva, Director of Community Hubs. "We've been envisioning this for a long time. We piloted the program in the Far Northeast Hub, and then we expanded into other community hubs as of this year."

CBS Colorado's Chierstin Roth interviews Esmeralda De La Oliva. CBS

The internship program has now expanded into three regions in the district and is just a small part of the larger vision.

"This is the model that now actually is recognized at the national level," said De La Olivia. "Many other school districts in Colorado or at the national level have piloted their community hubs as well, and through this partnership, at the end of the day, really what we're doing in Denver Public Schools in community hubs is really supporting the entire ecosystem of families."