Denver Public Schools is helping make sure kids don't go hungry this summer

Denver Public Schools launches "Summer Food Service Program" to make sure no kids go hungry

Denver Public Schools launched its Summer Food Service Program at dozens of schools across the city to make sure every child keeps hunger at bay while on summer break. Breakfast and lunch are free for all children, age 18 and younger, on weekdays.

New to the program this year is food that is locally grown, which is featured in the meals.

The Colorado Department of Education has 635 summer meal sites open statewide to provide meals free of charge to all youth ages 18 and younger. CBS

"The kids are getting our normal school menu, but they're also getting farm-grown locally by Denver Public Schools produce that is added to the summer meals and breakfast," said DPS Summer Meals Engagement Coordinator Lindsey Long.

According to DPS, "The Summer Meals Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Colorado Department of Education's School Nutrition Unit in partnership with community-based program sponsors. Last year, program sponsors provided more than 1.9 million meals to Colorado youth."

Meals are provided free of charge to anyone aged 18 and younger, no registration, identification, or proof of income or enrollment is required to enjoy a summer meal.

The Colorado Department of Education says 635 summer meal sites are open statewide to provide meals free of charge to all youth ages 18 and younger. Visit www.kidsfoodfinder.org to find a nearby meal site.

Additional Information from Denver Public Schools:

About the Summer Meals Program:

• Meals are free to all kids and teens 18 years and younger. In rural locations, some meals may be taken home to eat.

• Parents do not need to apply to the program for their children to get free summer meals.

• Organizations that can administer the Summer Meals Program include schools, non-profit organizations, government entities, camps, universities, and community and faith-based organizations.

• Parents and youth can find summer meal sites by visiting www.kidsfoodfinder.org.

• Meals served follow USDA nutrition guidelines.

About the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program:

• Summer EBT provides $120 per eligible school-aged child to buy groceries.

• Funds to purchase groceries are placed on EBT cards.

• The program is led by the Colorado Department of Human Services with support from CDE.

• To learn more about Summer EBT, visit https://cdhs.colorado.gov/summer-ebt