Denver Public Schools Foundation launches emergency fund to provide food insecurity relief to schools, community hubs

Denver Public Schools Foundation has launched an emergency fund to help students and families facing growing food insecurity in the community.

CBS

Sara Hazel, president and CEO of the foundation, says the organization decided to revive its pandemic-era food fund amid uncertainty over federal SNAP benefits.

"What we're seeing is the need is growing super rapidly," Hazel said.

More than 600,000 Coloradans rely on SNAP benefits to buy food. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture stopped funding the program on Nov. 1 because of the federal government shutdown.

The state is working to deliver partial benefits -- about 65% -- unless the shutdown ends or a court orders the Trump administration to release full funding.

Hazel says the foundation began hearing from families before the benefits were cut.

"Before Nov. 1, families were already reaching out to schools," Hazel explained. "They were food insecure even before the SNAP benefits didn't come through."

While the program might be restored, Hazel says families will still need help.

"Even if SNAP benefits are reinstated, that doesn't mean families don't need access to these resources," she said.

Schools across the district have been reaching out daily, as more than 60% of DPS families qualify for free or reduced-price lunch -- a reminder that food insecurity is not new.

For mor information about SNAP benefits in the state, visit the Colorado Department of Human Services website.

During the pandemic, the foundation raised more than $1 million to feed families. This time, it's asking the community to step up once again.

"There's great empathy for our families," Hazel said. "The unknown and uncertainty is so hard, especially going into the holiday season."