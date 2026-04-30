Denver Public Schools adds autism-based classrooms to meet increased demand

Denver Public Schools says it's seen a significant increase in students with autism in the past few years.

In order to meet the increased need for specialized education, the district has opened more than a dozen classrooms specifically dedicated to supporting these children.

For the first time, students with autism needing more specialized and intensive learning support can join their peers at Green Valley Elementary.

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"They typically would have to go to another school to receive those supports. Because we have those supports now on our campus, we're able to meet our community needs within our community," said the school's principal, Jennifer Buckland.

In order to meet increased demand, DPS launched 14 of these Multi-Intensive Autism, or MIA, classrooms throughout the district this year, with plans to open nine more.

"There has been an 84% increase in students with ASD or autism spectrum disorder in DPS in the last five years," said Kim Tarte, who works with DPS's special education and support center classrooms.

Students like Francisco Paco are able to show off their superpowers.

"I count by 40," he said.

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He loves numbers and dates, and he wanted to show off a paper he made counting by 40s up to more than 13,000.

"To 13,600," Francisco explained.

"In our Multi-Intensive Autism classroom at Green Valley, you will see intensive targeted supports around instruction, around communication, social skills as well as some supports and strategies for sensory," said Buckland.

The classes also have more adults serving each child.

"This classroom will never take more than 10 to 12 students to allow for adult support," said Buckland. "There's a dedicated adult in there, as well as other paraprofessionals that help keep our students safe."

And in just a few short months, Buckland said, "I think it's a huge impact for our larger community here at Green Valley Elementary."