Denver Public School students, families and board debate policy changes related to ICE

In a packed room at the Denver Public Schools headquarters, many students, parents, and educators spoke before board members with an urgent plea to help the immigrant population in the district.

"Believe me, we're not seeking privilege, we're seeking dignity, stability, and opportunity to live without fear," said one parent.

This was the first time the community had the opportunity to provide public comment in response to a draft proposal amending the district's Student Conduct, Discipline & Attendance policy to include language that adds protections to immigrants in the district against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"We believe that this is an urgent issue that can't wait any longer," said Berenice Agurie, Interim Executive Director with Movimiento Poder. "Our students and families are scared to show up to school, [and] schools have low attendance."

The draft policy proposal, created with the help of immigration advocates and organizations in the city, includes a series of line items, including a measure that establishes designated "safe zones" and "sensitive locations" where ICE cannot get involved unless they have an active warrant. The draft lists school grounds, bus stops, school transportation, and school-sponsored events as possible safe zone locations.

"During contract negotiations, we actually proposed language to make sure our schools stayed safety zones and that we would have protection in place for our students, for our immigrant students, also for our families, and also for our international teachers that come here and teach," said Robert Gould, President of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. "Back then, DPS wouldn't even entertain the language at the table, so we're glad this is coming back."

Several speakers at the meeting were in favor of many of the changes proposed by the DPS board, however not all expressed support.

"You are creating that harmful and fearful environment. You're aiding in the moral decay of society by wanting to protect people who have broken the law," one speaker said. "Instead, you should be assisting law enforcement, pushing our students to cooperate with law enforcement always, and encouraging people who are here illegally to do the right thing and to volunteer to return home."

The draft policy proposal would also prohibit staff from disclosing information about students, families, and employees' immigration status unless required by state or federal law or a court order.

"We have a number of our kids who are intimidated to come to school. We've been hearing from them tonight. and hopefully we won't see ice come into town as we've had in Minneapolis and other places, but if they, and when they do, we have to be ready," said Gould.

CBS Colorado reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment regarding the policy proposals. In September 2025, DHS posted this statement on its website: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) does NOT raid or target schools."

The policy also had a line item that would prevent SROs from ticketing or citing students who may be at risk of deportation, which initially raised some confusion and safety concerns ahead of the meeting.

Aguire says they made adjustments to the draft to clarify that this proposal would not exclude law enforcement from doing their job if the situation could be considered dangerous.

"We understand that there may be situations that involve weapons, where students are at imminent risk, and we understand those are situations where law enforcement may need to be called. That's not what we're saying. What we're saying is for DPS to stick to their commitment to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline," said Aguire. "Avoid arresting and ticketing students for discipline behaviors, for minor things that can be dealt with in a different way, and to avoid sending them into the criminal justice system.

By the end of the meeting, board members went through each item on the draft one by one, refining the language of the text, and addressing some concerns as to whether they can reasonably enforce these measures.

One such measure is whether or not they can prevent ICE from showing up at bus stops or school events that are already open to the public, including law enforcement.

"If the board chooses to include it, it can include it. I think the practical reality of enforcing it would be difficult," said Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero.

For the community of immigrants and allies, they remain hopeful that the board will eventually come together on a policy that ensures all members of the district feel safe.

"The school has to remain that supportive, safe environment, because that's how kids learn, that's how they thrive," said Gould.

Board members will meet again at the next school board meeting on March 19, where they will continue to discuss the policy.