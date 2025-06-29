Denver PrideFest 2025 was a celebration as much as a protest

The 2025 Denver Pride Parade was just as joyous and fun as ever, and some people took a more serious message along with them.

"There are some attempts to erase us, and we're not going to be erased," said a man who only wanted to go by Jared.

Thousands of community members showed up to celebrate themselves and their LGBTQ friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

"I think it's great. This is comparable to what it was a few years ago, and I feel like we're seeing even more people as our rights are more and more under attack," another man, who only wanted to be called Chandler, said.

In addition to the festivities, many brought with them a message of resistance to moves from the federal government, such as the executive order banning trans women from women's sports, and Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows parents to opt their kids out of lessons that highlight LGBTQ people and rights.

Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reported a spike in hate crimes in 2023, despite a reduction in overall crime rates nationwide, citing crime data from the FBI. And earlier this year, the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA's law school focusing on the intersection of crime, law, gender, and sexuality, reported that LGBT people were five times more likely than non-LGBT people to be victims of violent crimes.

Marchers head out from Cheesman Park to take part in a parade to mark pride month Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Friends Chandler, Jared, Lauren, and Phoebe said they came to the parade to make sure the LGBTQ community knows they are with them, no matter what happens.

"In a time when our rights are under attack, I think it's important to stay strong and be together," Jared said.

"I'm just so happy to be here," Lauren said. "Even just as an ally, to make sure that everyone feels loved here."

From left to right, friends Phoebe, Lauren, Jared, and Chandler attend Denver PrideFest on Sunday June 29, 2025. CBS

Jared and Chandler are gay, and they say seeing this obvious display of pride is important, not only to show support, but to let those who may be afraid to come out know that they have allies when they are ready.

"I was scared to come out for so many years in my life. So when I came to pride the first time a couple of years ago, just seeing so many queer people from different walks of life was just such a revolutionary experience," Chandler said.

They say they will keep fighting for the rights of everyone -- gay, straight, non-binary, and trans -- to be who they are without fear.

''Know that the future's going to be better if we make it," said Jared.