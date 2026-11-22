Denver police are warning drivers that part of Holly Street will be closed for several days due to a broken water main.

Authorities closed the roadway near E. Evans Avenue after the Denver Fire Department was called to the area when the break was reported.

Flooded parking structure on S. Holly Street. CBS

Footage of the scene shows the water flooded an underground parking structure, partially inundating multiple vehicles inside. There may be further problems, as a truck arrived to deliver barricades; the back wheels went through the pavement as it collapsed underneath.

Pavement breaks underneath a truck carrying barricades. CBS

The DPD says Denver Water is working to fix the broken water main, and that S. Holly Street at E. Evans Avenue is expected to be closed for several days. They urged drivers to plan alternate routes to avoid delays.