Denver police search for answers in unsolved homicide case

Police still looking for help trying to solve murder of Jonathan Morehead in Denver

Denver police are looking for answers that may help bring a years-long homicide investigation to a close.

It's been eight years since 27-year-old Jonathan Morehead was found shot to death. Neighbors discovered Morehead's body in the front yard of a home near E. 16th Avenue and Unita Street in April 2017.

Employees at a nearby business said they shared surveillance video in the hopes it would help detectives, but despite years of investigation, the crime remains unsolved.

Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.