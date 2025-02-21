Denver police investigating three separate stabbings overnight

Denver police reported three separate stabbings took place Thursday night in the Barnum Park, Curtis Park and Five Points neighborhoods.

According to the Denver Police Department, the first stabbing took place around 11:09 p.m. in the 200 block of South Meade Street. Officials said they found an adult female victim, but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

The second stabbing occurred around 1:04 a.m. in the 1100 block of 29th Street. Police said they located one victim but did not have information on the extent of their injuries.

Around 1:10 a.m. a third stabbing happened in the 2300 block of Glenarm Street. Again, police found a single victim and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities said they do not yet have suspects in these attacks and the investigations are ongoing.