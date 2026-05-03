Denver police shoot suspect allegedly involved in earlier downtown shooting, department says

A man is in the hospital after Denver police say officers shot him, following a shooting in downtown Denver.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. on Sunday near California and 16th streets near the 16th Street Mall. When officers arrived, people pointed officers in the direction of the alleged shooter.

Officers confronted the man, who was still armed, between California and Stout streets, Thomas said in a briefing. The officers gave the man commands to drop his gun, but he refused, and two officers shot him.

"He did not drop that gun, put those officers in a position where they felt they were in danger," Thomas said. "They ultimately discharged their duty handguns several times. It was two officers that engaged in the shooting at that time. The individual was struck numerous times with gunfire."

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas provides a briefing with information about two overnight shootings on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Denver Police Department

Officers began first aid on the man, and he was later taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition, Thomas said. The victim in the initial shooting that officers responded to was also taken to the hospital and is also in stable condition. No one involved in either shooting has been identified as of Sunday morning.

Both shootings are now under investigation. DPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Sunday morning.