Denver police shoot, injure armed man who "made a threatening motion," chief says

Denver police officers shot a man who had a handgun in his waistband near South Oneida Street and Leetsdale Drive after he allegedly made threatening statements and a "threatening motion" Monday.

Officers saw a truck with its doors open and music blaring, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in a news conference Monday. They approached the truck when they noticed a man throwing things from the truck into the trash can. Officers noticed a handgun in the man's waistband.

Officers issued commands to the man, but he allegedly refused them and "made a threatening motion," Thomas said. Officers shot the man as a result. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Thomas, and is expected to survive.

Officers had their bodyworn cameras activated at the time and that footage will be part of the investigation and released at a later time, Thomas said.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas speaks about a police shooting near the 800 block of Oneida Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Neither the man, nor the officers who fired their weapons were immediately identified, but the officers will be placed on paid leave, pending an investigation. That investigation will be conducted by a Critical Incident Response Team, which includes members of the District Attorney's Office and several other outside agencies.

