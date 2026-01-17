Shelter-in-place order in effect near University of Denver campus; wireless alert "sent to a broader area than intended"

Denver police put a shelter-in-place order in effect on Saturday night for a two-block area in the southern part of the city due to a person barricaded in an apartment. A wireless emergency alert about the order was sent out to a "broader area than intended," according to the Denver Public Safety Department.

The police department said people in the area of 2495 South Vine Street should stay inside and stay away from windows and doors "until further notice." That's in the University neighborhood close to the University of Denver campus.

"The shelter-in-place alert applies only to a two-block radius around that address and recipients outside that area should disregard the alert," the Denver Public Safety Department said in a social media post.

Officials from DU Campus Safety said there is "no active threat to DU" in a post on X.

Numerous police cars could be seen with lights flashing at 8:30 p.m. in the area around an apartment building near the intersection of Vine Street and East Harvard Avenue.

So far it's not clear what sort of threat has prompted the safety warning.