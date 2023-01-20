Watch CBS News
Denver police seeking 2 suspects following bank robbery on Sheridan Boulevard

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Denver are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery that occurred on Sheridan Boulevard Saturday afternoon. 

Officers say at approximately 12:56 p.m. a report was received about a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd. 

The bank was hit by two suspects as they presented demand notes and fled the scene on the foot. 

Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, standing approximately 5 foot 10, possibly weighing 180 to 190 pounds, and in their 30s. The second suspect is described to be a white male, standing 5 foot 8 to 6 foot, possibly weighing 140 to 150 pounds, and in their 20s. 

Anyone with additional information on the bank robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a monetary reward. 

