Denver police seeking 2 suspects following bank robbery on Sheridan Boulevard

Authorities in Denver are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery that occurred on Sheridan Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Officers say at approximately 12:56 p.m. a report was received about a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd.

#Denver, do you have any information that can help us identify these individuals? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867). You could earn a reward up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/RAfF6sNBpJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 20, 2023

The bank was hit by two suspects as they presented demand notes and fled the scene on the foot.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, standing approximately 5 foot 10, possibly weighing 180 to 190 pounds, and in their 30s. The second suspect is described to be a white male, standing 5 foot 8 to 6 foot, possibly weighing 140 to 150 pounds, and in their 20s.

Anyone with additional information on the bank robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a monetary reward.