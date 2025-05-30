Watch CBS News
Denver police searching for suspect who reportedly hit pedestrian on a scooter

By
Christa Swanson
The Denver Police Department is looking for a suspect they said was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian last week.

According to police, an unknown driver was traveling south in the 2600 block of North Larimer Street on May 23 when their motorcycle struck a pedestrian on a scooter around 9:18 p.m. Authorities said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police said the suspect's motorcycle may have minor to moderate damage on the left side. They said the motorcycle is a black, older model of unknown make. The driver reportedly did not stop and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

