Denver police search for suspect and vehicle involved in robbery near N. Pecos Street

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect and vehicle that was involved in a robbery near N. Pecos Street.

DPD says the robbery happened on Saturday, at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 4800 Block of North Pecos Street. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male who could be between the ages of 30 to 40, standing approximately 5 foot 7 with tattoos.

The suspect also fled in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with four doors that could possibly be a Silverado that's missing a passenger mirror and has scrap metal in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.