Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police search for suspect and vehicle involved in robbery near N. Pecos Street

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect and vehicle that was involved in a robbery near N. Pecos Street. 

DPD says the robbery happened on Saturday, at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 4800 Block of North Pecos Street. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male who could be between the ages of 30 to 40, standing approximately 5 foot 7 with tattoos. 

flyerdpd.png

The suspect also fled in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with four doors that could possibly be a Silverado that's missing a passenger mirror and has scrap metal in the bed of the truck. 

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.