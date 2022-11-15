Denver police search for Cherry Creek Trail attempted sexual assault suspect

Police in Denver are asking for help identifying an assault and attempted sexual assault suspect wanted for an attack on the Cherry Creek Trail last month. Police said the aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault happened about 8:39 p.m. Oct. 17 under the I-225 bridge on the Cherry Creek Trail.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 20s, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 with a stocky build, unshaven short black beard and spoke Spanish.

Denver Police

Police have released a sketch of the man they are looking for.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.