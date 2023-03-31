Denver police says juvenile in custody for alleged involvement in shooting

The Denver Police Department announces a juvenile suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred Monday.

DPD says at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to investigate a shooting in the 9700 Block of E. 56th Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are expected to survive their injuries.

DPD's Firearm Assault Shoot Team located the 17-year-old juvenile suspect through investigation and was taken into custody. The juvenile was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities say this shooting occurred during a street robbery.

The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's Office.