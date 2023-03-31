Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police says juvenile in custody for alleged involvement in shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department announces a juvenile suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred Monday.

DPD says at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday,  officers responded to investigate a shooting in the 9700 Block of E. 56th Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are expected to survive their injuries. 

DPD's Firearm Assault Shoot Team located the 17-year-old juvenile suspect through investigation and was taken into custody. The juvenile was charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

Authorities say this shooting occurred during a street robbery. 

The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.