Denver police report serious injuries after collision involving motorist and RTD bus near Race Street

The Denver Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that serious injuries were reported following a serious crash involving a motorist and an RTD bus.

#Traffic: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and an RTD bus in the 4900 block of Race St. Three parties were transported to a local hospital. Race St is closed from 48th to 49th. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/3YbYR4aMtX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 30, 2023

DPD says the crash happened near Race Street as three parties were transported to an area hospital for injuries.

The department also says Race Street is closed from 48th Avenue and 49th Avenue as drivers expected to see delays in the area.