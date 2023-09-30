Watch CBS News
Denver police report serious injuries after collision involving motorist and RTD bus near Race Street

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that serious injuries were reported following a serious crash involving a motorist and an RTD bus. 

DPD says the crash happened near Race Street as three parties were transported to an area hospital for injuries. 

The department also says Race Street is closed from 48th Avenue and 49th Avenue as drivers expected to see delays in the area. 

First published on September 30, 2023 / 1:13 PM

