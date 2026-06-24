Denver police remind cyclists to register bike to prevent theft, help find stolen bicycles

Denver police are reminding everyone to register their bicycles just in case it is ever lost or stolen.

Police say in 2025, a total of 285 bikes were recovered after being lost or stolen, but were never claimed. They say that if the bikes are not registered when police find them, it is almost impossible to return them to their rightful owners.

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Police say to use their app, 529 Garage, when your bike is ever lost or stolen, so police can look out for it. When you register your bike, include the bike's serial number, make, model, and color.

Many organizations are meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss other options for your bikes. The locations and times can be found here:

Denver Zoo at 3220 E. 23rd Ave., 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

REI, 1416 Platte St., 6 to 9 a.m.

Cherry Creek Trail at 2889 Cherry Creek N. Dr., 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Founders' Green Park at E. 29th Ave. & N. Roslyn St., 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Skyline Park at 1701 Arapahoe St., 6 to 9 a.m.

Registering your bike is free online.