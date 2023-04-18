Watch CBS News
Denver police partner with Advance Auto Parts to hand out "The Club" free of charge

The Denver Police Department has partnered with Advance Auto Parts to hand out "The Club" free of charge in an effort to reduce auto thefts in the Denver metro area. The auto parts store has donated 200 of the devices which lock the steering wheel, a visual and physical deterrent to thieves. 

Each of the below locations will have 50 of the 200 free steering wheel locks and they will be distributed while supplies last. 

Thursday, April 20th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Advance Auto Parts -- 4509 N. Tower Rd.

Advance Auto Parts -- 4090 E. Iliff Ave.

Saturday, April 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Advance Auto Parts -- 4545 W. Colfax Ave.

Advance Auto Parts -- 2319 S. Federal Blvd.

 

"Our local Advance team is proud to partner with Denver Police to play a role in curbing auto thefts," said Michael Vigil, Advance's district manager, in a statement. "We're hopeful that this giveaway makes a real impact to motorists while preventing crime in our community.

