Denver police officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured an officer Wednesday night.

Police said a motorcycle officer and a motorist were involved in a collision at West 13th Avenue and North Elati Street. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Officials said the motorist remained at the scene and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Authorities advised drivers to expect delays in the area and warned that West 13th Avenue is closed while officers investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.