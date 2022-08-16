Grand jury will investigate LoDo officer-involved shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will open a grand jury investigation into last month's shooting in LoDo that involved three Denver Police Department officers. Jordan Waddy was injured in the shooting, along with six bystanders.

Waddy has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault. Denver police have stated that Waddy, 21, pointed a gun at officers early Sunday morning after the bars closed and people poured out into the street.

The grand jury will open an investigation and review the incident.

"The public's interest in this particular shooting incident is understandably high," said McCann in a statement. "For the community to trust in the outcome from this incident, it is important that independent members of the community review the facts, evidence and law regarding whether these officers should be criminally charged. Until the grand jury's work is complete, my office will have no further comment on this matter."

The shooting began when police said that Waddy was in an altercation with other individuals at 20th and Larimer Street around 1:30 a.m. July 17. Officers approached Waddy whom they suspected of having a gun in his front pocket.

Division Chief Thomas says the armed suspect "posed a significant threat" so officers fired their weapons.

Several officers fired at Waddy, injuring him. Police also stated that five other people, three women and two men, were injured as a result of officers' gunfire. Officers recovered a loaded firearm from the scene and said in a previous statement that he apparently did not fire his weapon.

In a media release after the shooting, Denver police pointed out that any number of the injuries could be the "indirect" result of the shooting, such as ricochets or shrapnel.