Denver Police Officer Adam Glasby charged with assault, accused of body-slamming man

The Denver District Attorney's Office has filed second-degree assault charges against a Denver police officer for allegedly body-slamming a man last month. It happened at Hayter's & Co. bar at 1920 Blake St. in Denver on June 12.

Adam Glasby Denver DA

According to the DA's office, Denver Police Officer Adam Glasby and another Denver police officer were working an off-duty assignment when they witnessed a group of men fighting outside the bar.

While Glasby was trying to break up the fight, he pulled one of the men away and body-slammed the victim to the pavement. The victim, later identified as Elijah Smith, 26, was unconscious and Glasby stayed with him and tried to render aid.

When the victim woke up, he was walked away by his friends.

Glasby, 39, has been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury causing serious bodily injury.

CBS

The Denver Police Department opened an internal affairs investigation last month after Smith filed a complaint against the department. Glasby was placed on a non-patrol assignment at the time.

Smith told CBS News Colorado that he suffered a brain bleed as a result and now wears his sunglasses to help with light sensitivity and uses a cane because of balance issues.