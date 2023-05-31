Denver police investigate shooting involving Thornton police officers

Denver police say they are investigating a shooting involving Thornton police officers. No officers were hurt, but one suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The original call came in for a burglary near W 100th Ave & Quivas St around 3:40 am Wednesday. When Thornton Police officers arrived, the suspects fired shots at police. That's when police say a pursuit was authorized.

The chase proceeded southbound on Interstate 25 with the suspects exiting at 48th Avenue, where they crashed into a concrete jersey barrier.

CBS

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas says at that point the driver and passenger, both men, got out of the car. Authorities were able to take the passenger into custody, but the driver took off, stopping in the middle of the street and firing at police. Thornton police officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover. No officers were hurt in either shooting.

CBS

Thomas says Denver police officers will finish their investigation, then turn it over to the Denver District Attorney's Office.