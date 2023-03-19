Watch CBS News
Denver police investigates shooting near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive that left 1 injured

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that took place near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive that left one person injured.

Authorities tweeted around 8 a.m. about a report that came in of shots fired in the area as officers located a victim at the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries remains unknown. 

DPD are advising the public to avoid the area if possible as the investigation remains ongoing. 

