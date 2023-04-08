Denver police investigates shooting near Abilene Street that left 1 injured
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured near Abilene Street.
DPD tweeted around 1:37 p.m. that it received a report of a shooting in the 5500 Block Abilene Street. Officers arrived on the scene and located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The department says the extent of the victim's injuries is currently unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.