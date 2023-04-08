Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigates shooting near Abilene Street that left 1 injured

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured near Abilene Street.

DPD tweeted around 1:37 p.m. that it received a report of a shooting in the 5500 Block Abilene Street. Officers arrived on the scene and located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The department says the extent of the victim's injuries is currently unknown. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 1:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.