Denver police investigates shooting near Abilene Street that left 1 injured

The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured near Abilene Street.

DPD tweeted around 1:37 p.m. that it received a report of a shooting in the 5500 Block Abilene Street. Officers arrived on the scene and located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 5500 Blk Abilene St. One victim located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/3xtryVwhCR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 8, 2023

The department says the extent of the victim's injuries is currently unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.