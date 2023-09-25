Watch CBS News
Denver police investigate two shootings, 1 deadly, along East Colfax Avenue

Denver police investigate deadly shooting at Colfax and Valencia
Denver police investigate deadly shooting at Colfax and Valencia

Police in Denver are investigating two shootings that happened just hours and blocks apart on East Colfax Avenue. The first happened in the 8800 Block of East Colfax Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

In that shooting, one person was rushed to the hospital. 

Denver police tweeted an update that Elijah McDonald, 23, was being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in that shooting.  

Just a few hours later, before 2 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 8200 block of East Colfax Avenue, near Valencia, about seven blocks west of the first shooting. 

One person was shot and killed in that shooting. It is unclear whether the two shootings are connected. 

Officers are working to establish a suspect description. The victim has not been identified.

