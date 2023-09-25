Denver police investigate two shootings, 1 deadly, along East Colfax Avenue

Police in Denver are investigating two shootings that happened just hours and blocks apart on East Colfax Avenue. The first happened in the 8800 Block of East Colfax Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of the 8800 Blk E Colfax. 1 victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Officers are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are available. pic.twitter.com/zckboT5WfD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 25, 2023

In that shooting, one person was rushed to the hospital.

#Update: Elijah McDonald, DOB (3/9/00) is being held for Investigation of Attempted First Degree Murder. Case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 25, 2023

Denver police tweeted an update that Elijah McDonald, 23, was being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in that shooting.

Just a few hours later, before 2 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 8200 block of East Colfax Avenue, near Valencia, about seven blocks west of the first shooting.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of the 8200 Blk E Colfax. 1 victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are available. pic.twitter.com/iwTdPZ3u8G — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 25, 2023

One person was shot and killed in that shooting. It is unclear whether the two shootings are connected.

Officers are working to establish a suspect description. The victim has not been identified.