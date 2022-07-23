Denver police investigate shooting that left 1 dead
Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the area of Colfax and Monaco that happened early Saturday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, one adult male victim was located.
A few hours later, police tweeted that the victim had died and the investigation was classified as a homicide.
No suspects have been named in connection with the shooting. The victim has not been identified.
