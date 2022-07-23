Watch CBS News
Denver police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the area of Colfax and Monaco that happened early Saturday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, one adult male victim was located. 

A few hours later, police tweeted that the victim had died and the investigation was classified as a homicide. 

No suspects have been named in connection with the shooting. The victim has not been identified. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

