Denver police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

Police in Denver investigated a shooting in the area of Colfax and Monaco that happened early Saturday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, one adult male victim was located.

A few hours later, police tweeted that the victim had died and the investigation was classified as a homicide.

No suspects have been named in connection with the shooting. The victim has not been identified.

UPDATE: This is a homicide investigation. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. No arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 23, 2022