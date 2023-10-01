Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigate crash involving motorist and RTD bus near Colorado Boulevard

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police tweeted Sunday afternoon that officers were on the scene investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and RTD bus near Colorado Boulevard and Mountview. 

DPD says multiple parties were transported to an area hospital for injuries as southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard remain close.

Drivers are to expect delays in the area and take alternate routes. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 3:56 PM

