Denver police search for hit-and-run driver in crash that left motorcyclist with serious injuries

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious injuries. According to investigators, the crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on Monday in the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Sheridan Boulevard exit.

An image of the actual vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash on westbound I-70 just east of the Sheridan Boulevard exit. Denver Police

The driver apparently changed lanes into a motorcyclist in the far left lane. The victim was seriously injured in the crash.

The hit-and-run driver was driving a white or light-colored newer Jeep Cherokee with unknown license plates. The driver drove away without stopping or leaving information as required by law.

An image of the vehicle similar to the one involved in the hit-and-run crash on I-70 at Sheridan Boulevard. Denver Police

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week