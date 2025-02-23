Denver police remember former DPD officer killed in shootout at Pennsylvania hospital

The Denver Police Department is mourning the loss of a former DPD officer killed in a shootout with a gunman in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Denver Police Department

Officer Andrew Duarte served as a patrol officer in the Denver Police DUI Enforcement Unit from 2017 to 2022 and was a well loved member of the community. He received a hero award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his efforts to protect the public from impaired drivers and the Colorado Drug Recognition Expert Top Student Award while serving with the police department.

DPD said Duarte was highly regarded for his work and developed close friendships with his teammates.

Duarte moved to Pennsylvania and joined the West York Borough Police Department, where he served a little over two years. Authorities said he was fatally wounded Saturday in a shootout with Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, who reportedly entered UPMC Memorial Hospital's ICU unit armed with a pistol and carrying zip ties.

Police said Archangel-Ortiz took hospital staff hostage. He reportedly shot three staffers, who suffered non-fatal injuries, as well as three officers, including Duarte. Officials said the other two officers are in stable condition, but Duarte and Archangel-Ortiz were killed in the shootout.

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Joseph Regan hailed Duarte as a hero, stating, "Officer Duarte's bravery and commitment to upholding the law are a testament to the selflessness shown daily by those who have dedicated themselves to protecting and serving."

Linda Shields leaves flowers in front of the West York Police Department after a police officer was killed responding to a shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pa. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Matt Rourke / AP

West York Borough shared a tribute to Duarte on Facebook, asking the community to come together as the city mourns. They encouraged community members to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial on the steps of the West York Borough Police Department.