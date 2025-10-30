Mile High Trunk or Treat brings Denver metro area community together for Halloween fun

Halloween may be on Friday, but families across the Denver metro area are already gearing up for a night full of treats, music, and community fun all in the parking lot at Empower Field at Mile High.

Mile High Trunk or Treat CBS

The Denver Police Department is partnering with the Far East Center to host its second annual Mile High Trunk or Treat on Thursday in Lot C at Empower Field at Mile High, turning the Broncos' home turf into a Halloween wonderland filled with decorated cars, candy, and costumes.

Organizers say this year's event will be bigger and sweeter than last year's event.

"Where else can you go where you can visit 100 different trunks and get candy?" said Mimi Luong, event planner at The Far Center. "Usually on Halloween, you'd hit maybe 10 houses and go home. Here, you can enjoy all the candy, activities, music, and entertainment in one place."

Families attending the event can expect everything from magicians and circus acts to pumpkin decorating stations, a live DJ, and a full-on costume contest for kids and even their pets. And, of course, there will be plenty of candy.

Mile High Trunk or Treat CBS

But for the Denver Police Department, the event is about more than sugar rushes and spooky fun. It's a chance to connect with the community in a relaxed and family-friendly way.

"We really enjoy connecting with kids and having our own kids attend these events with families," said Megan Pletcher, Executive Director of the Denver Police Foundation. "It shows that our officers are human beings who get into the holiday spirit too. Events like this really help build relationships between our community and law enforcement."

The free event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, and families must reserve a ticket in advance to attend.