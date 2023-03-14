Denver police and Emily Griffith Technical College invite public to vehicle protection event

The Denver Police Department and Emily Griffith Technical College have partnered up to provide an event for the public to discuss vehicle protection as carjackings and vehicular thefts remain on the rise along the metro.

DPD and the institution are hosting the "Protect it from the Start" vehicle safeguard event for Denver residents who pre-registered.

The event provides an opportunity for drivers to receive free catalytic converter etching services, steering wheel locking devices and tamper-resistant license plate screws, while signing up for DPD's recently announced DenverTrack program.

Students at Emily Griffith Technical College will perform the services for residents as a part of their essential hands-on training.

It will take place at the institution, located at 1205 Osage Street in Denver, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. DPD says the event is only available to those who pre-registered, of which all reservations are filled.

Other organizations and nonprofits involved in the event are the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority for supplying the etching kits, the Downtown Denver Partnership and the Sloan's Lake Citizen's Group.