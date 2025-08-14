Police remind drivers of safety zones, new law before Denver Public Schools students return to class

Colorado's largest school district, Denver Public Schools, will begin the 2025-2026 school year on Monday morning. The Denver Police Department says before the big day, it is important to remember the basics, including watching your speed around school zones and never driving through a designated school bus zone.

Police say not every school zone is going to display flashing yellow lights to remind drivers to slow down. Drivers may see travel advisories, including 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in school zones. Drivers are also urged to pay attention to crosswalks as students walk and bike to school. Parents are asked to remind children to also pay attention, and not dart across the street or begin walking while traffic is driving through the area.

As a reminder, Colorado's new school bus law, which is effective as of May 2025, requires vehicles in both directions to stop for school buses with flashing red lights and extended stop arms, unless separated by a physical barrier. This means drivers must stop at least 20 feet away from the bus and remain stopped until the lights are off and the stop arm is retracted. Painted lines or a painted median are no longer sufficient to allow passing.

Police say crashes are always preventable, but become problematic when it does happen.

"You don't have time to react," said Denver City Enforcement Motorcycle Officer Kurt Barnes. "You don't have time to put on your seat belt. Realistically, it's out of nowhere. The next thing you know, you are involved in a crash, and that's where the injury could possibly occur."

Police say if drivers are caught speeding in a school zone, fines are doubled. If speeds are between 10 mph to 19 mph over the speed limit, drivers are looking at a $285 to $305 ticket. This is also four points added to your license. Anything over 20 mph or over, can be at least a $435 ticket. It only takes 12 points for your license to get suspended.

Police are also reminding drivers to never drive with their phone in their hand. This is illegal in Colorado, as of Jan 1.