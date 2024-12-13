Watch CBS News
Denver police say driver shot themselves in leg before crashing into business

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police investigate after driver crashes into building
Denver police investigate after driver crashes into building 00:21

Police in Denver believe a driver shot themselves in the leg before crashing into a business early Friday morning. The crash happened in the 400 block of South Federal Boulevard.

federal-virginia-building-crash.jpg
The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene where a driver crashed into a building on Friday morning.  CBS

Officers rushed to the scene near Federal Boulevard and Virginia Avenue where they found a driver had crashed into a business. The vehicle also struck a gas line and Xcel Energy crews rushed to the scene to mitigate the broken gas line. 

Northbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were shut down during the crash investigation and cleanup, along with repairs to the ruptured gas line.

crash-federal-virginia-copy.jpg
A driver crashed into a business at Federal and Virginia on Friday morning.  CBS

Investigators said it appears that the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg before crashing into the business. 

