A Denver police detective accused of driving drunk, crashing into a parked car in an Arapahoe County neighborhood and then fleeing the scene was driving an unmarked, city-provided police SUV, according to a CBS Colorado investigation.

Jamie Major Denver Police

The Aug. 28 incident in the Holly Hills neighborhood left neighbors angry and stunned after they learned the driver of the 2024 Tahoe SUV was Jamie Major, 61, a Denver police detective and 26-year veteran of the department.

The SUV was equipped with a police radio, a DPD safety vest, and a light bar, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office reports. It was a take-home vehicle provided by the City of Denver.

According to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office reports and Colorado State Patrol reports, the Tahoe struck a parked car, then drove away. The 10:30 p.m. collision was loud enough to alert neighbors, and video from a nearby Ring camera captured the SUV pulling away from the scene.

One woman, who lives nearby, said neighbors rushed outside after hearing what sounded like a dumpster being dropped. She asked that her name not be used.

"Very quickly after the collision, you could see the car pull away and attempt to leave the scene, and everyone was a witness to that," she said.

Her husband, an Army veteran, got into his own vehicle and followed the fleeing SUV, she said, hoping to help keep neighborhood streets safe.

The Tahoe lost its right front tire in the collision but continued driving on one rim, according to witnesses and sheriff's deputies. It traveled approximately a mile on three tires and a rim before deputies caught up with it at Yale and Monaco, according to the accounts.

Deputies used a "pinch" maneuver to block the vehicle in and bring it to a halt. They wrote that the SUV "presented a danger to everyone on the road."

CBS

According to the reports, deputies pulled the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint because they believed the SUV might have been stolen. They say Major smelled of alcohol and 'appeared to have a hard time standing.' The sheriff's report also noted that there was a full bottle of alcohol inside the SUV. "Due to the egregious nature of this driver's actions and a lack of willingness to stop', wrote one deputy, he and another deputy 'drew our service weapons as a show of force and directed them at the driver'. They reported Major- who was not in uniform- was wearing just one sandal when she got out of the car. She said she was a Denver Police detective.

Major was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, and careless driving.

Denver police demoted Major, and she resigned Nov. 2 while the department's internal investigation was still underway, according to the department.

Major's attorney declined to discuss the allegations in detail.

William Khoury Dillon said, "We don't want to try this matter in the media. We are looking forward to this process playing out in the criminal justice system."

The Colorado State Patrol, the primary agency investigating the case, declined to release any video related to the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Denver Department of Public Safety also declined to provide CBS Colorado with photographs of the department's damaged Tahoe. The department said the SUV had been repaired since the incident and was back in service.

Brent Weisberg, director of marketing and communications for Denver's Department of Public Safety, said the city would not comment on the case.

"As the criminal and internal cases are pending, neither the Department of Public Safety nor the Denver Police Department will comment on the allegations," Weisberg said.

Jamie Major ara

The incident has left neighbors questioning how a police detective could allegedly be involved in a hit-and-run while driving a city-provided police vehicle, and why civilians had to pursue a police vehicle.

"We were angry," said the neighbor. "My husband was very angry to know the person who caused the damage and put everyone in harm's way was an actively serving police officer operating a vehicle that our tax dollars pay for. It was pretty upsetting."

Another neighbor, whose car was totalled by the SUV, asked not to be identified, but said she was particularly surprised that the driver did not stop and leave a note or knock on her door.

One of the neighbors who talked to CBS Colorado said she believes the incident underscores that police officers should be held to the same standards as everyone else.

"Nobody should be above the law, even the people enforcing it," she said.

The criminal case remains pending, and an arraignment hearing for Major has been set for Dec. 14, according to court records.