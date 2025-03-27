Denver Police Department unveils new virtual simulator to help train officers

Denver Police Department unveils new virtual simulator to help train officers

Denver Police Department unveils new virtual simulator to help train officers

The Denver Police Department now has an improved tool to train officers and help them be effective in a variety of scenarios.

On Wednesday, DPD unveiled the new virtual simulator, which replaces the old one bought in 2016. The new simulator is designed to help officers learn how to handle different situations they might see on the streets, from deescalating a routine traffic stop with an angry driver to finding out when it's appropriate to use deadly force to stop a shooting.

"You can only learn so much in a classroom and so something like this allows them to take that classroom work and do scenario training in a safe environment where there is no danger to the community. There is no danger to the officer," said Magen Dodge, Denver Police Department division chief.

The virtual simulator was paid for by the Denver Police Foundation.