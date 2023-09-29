Denver Police Department recruits hit the streets to connect with their community

Denver Police Department recruits get out into the community

Some of the newest members of the Denver Police Department hit the streets on Friday to get to know their community. Some new recruits were out and about in west Denver.

Denver Police Department recruits helped clean up the community on Friday. CBS

Current officers joined the new recruits to help clean up the alleys. It's all part of a community service program called "Before the Blue and Beyond the Badge." This gives the recruits a chance to get to know people in the community.

"They see police officers more than the uniform. Because at the end of the day, they go home, they go to their family, and we're people just like people in the community. And I think that builds a stronger bond in the community and beyond," said Denver Police Recruit Tiara Tambunan.

The program was initially scheduled for one week but expanded to two so officers could spend more time in the community.