Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Police Department recruits hit the streets to connect with their community

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Police Department recruits get out into the community
Denver Police Department recruits get out into the community 01:57

Some of the newest members of the Denver Police Department hit the streets on Friday to get to know their community. Some new recruits were out and about in west Denver. 

dpd-recruits-community-service-12vo-transfer-frame-265.jpg
  Denver Police Department recruits helped clean up the community on Friday.  CBS

Current officers joined the new recruits to help clean up the alleys. It's all part of a community service program called "Before the Blue and Beyond the Badge." This gives the recruits a chance to get to know people in the community. 

dpd-recruits-community-service-12vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
Denver Police Department recruits helped clean up the community on Friday.  CBS

"They see police officers more than the uniform. Because at the end of the day, they go home, they go to their family, and we're people just like people in the community. And I think that builds a stronger bond in the community and beyond," said Denver Police Recruit Tiara Tambunan. 

The program was initially scheduled for one week but expanded to two so officers could spend more time in the community. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 2:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.