Denver police conduct death investigation on I-25 northbound at S. Colorado Boulevard

Denver Police Department tweeted Saturday evening that it's conducting a death investigation on I-25 northbound at S. Colorado Boulevard.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation on I- 25 northbound at S. Colorado Blvd. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. Updates to this investigation will be posted to the thread as they are made available . pic.twitter.com/grnfuF5fCN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 23, 2023

Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim's identification and cause of death.

DPD says NB I-25 will remain closed for the remainder of the investigation and advises drivers to take alternate routes.

The investigation is currently ongoing.