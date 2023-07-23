Denver police conduct death investigation on I-25 northbound at S. Colorado Boulevard
Denver Police Department tweeted Saturday evening that it's conducting a death investigation on I-25 northbound at S. Colorado Boulevard.
Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim's identification and cause of death.
DPD says NB I-25 will remain closed for the remainder of the investigation and advises drivers to take alternate routes.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
