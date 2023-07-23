Watch CBS News
Denver police conduct death investigation on I-25 northbound at S. Colorado Boulevard

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Police Department tweeted Saturday evening that it's conducting a death investigation on I-25 northbound at S. Colorado Boulevard.

Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim's identification and cause of death. 

DPD says NB I-25 will remain closed for the remainder of the investigation and advises drivers to take alternate routes. 

The investigation is currently ongoing. 

First published on July 22, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

