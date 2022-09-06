Ron Thomas takes over Denver police chief duties amid Paul Pazen's planned retirement

Mayor Michael Hancock recently nominated Division Chief Ron Thomas to replace Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, who is set to retire.

Thomas assumed the full duties of police chief on Monday, as the process moved forward for Pazen to retire.

After Pazen's 28-year career with Denver Police Department, he is officially hands off.

Thomas is now responsible for management duties, while he was already in the process of planning changes at DPD. He effectively took control of the department on Aug. 30 when it was announced Pazen would retire.

Pazen did not attend the news conference last week where the mayor introduced Thomas as the new chief. Hancock said he did not ask Pazen to step down; rather, it it was his decision to retire.

Hancock thanked him for his decades with the department and his leadership during his four-year stint as police chief.

Ron Thomas began his career with DPD as a cadet in 1989. He said he was a man of few words and believes that actions speak louder than words.

Thomas is taking over an agency that has seen struggles with recruitment and retention, rising violent crime and other safety issues.

His nomination is subject to city council approval. That confirmation is expected to happen in October when Pazen officially retires.

Pazen will use paid time off until then.

RELATED: