Denver police ask for public's assistance in homicide investigation after man killed near East Mississippi Avenue

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in solving a homicide that happened near East Mississippi Avenue. 

According to DPD, the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m. when the victim, Travon Smith, was killed at 7100 East Mississippi Avenue. 

DPD says the incident occurred on Nov. 13 at approximately 9:25 p.m. at 7100 East Mississippi Avenue. The victim, Travon Smith, was shot and killed at the location. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The department encourages anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000. 

First published on November 16, 2023 / 4:14 PM MST

