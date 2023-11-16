Denver police ask for public's assistance in homicide investigation after man killed near East Mississippi Avenue
The Denver Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in solving a homicide that happened near East Mississippi Avenue.
According to DPD, the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m. when the victim, Travon Smith, was killed at 7100 East Mississippi Avenue.
The department encourages anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.
