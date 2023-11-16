Denver police ask for public's assistance in homicide investigation after man killed near East Mississippi Avenue

The Denver Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in solving a homicide that happened near East Mississippi Avenue.

DPD says the incident occurred on Nov. 13 at approximately 9:25 p.m. at 7100 East Mississippi Avenue. The victim, Travon Smith, was shot and killed at the location. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The department encourages anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.