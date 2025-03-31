Denver police ask for help finding missing teen last seen in Northfield
Police in Denver have teamed up with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to ask for help in finding missing teenager Jerry "Owen" Van-Pierson. The 16-year-old was last seen in the area of 8500 E. Northfield Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Van-Pierson is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and green shoes.
Police said he suffers from a cognitive disability and is reluctant to speak to strangers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.