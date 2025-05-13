Denver police arrest suspect in LoDo shooting that left 4 injured

Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Market Street that left four people injured earlier this month. Police arrested Carlos Lujan for the shooting.

Officers were called to 19th and Market in Denver's LoDo neighborhood just before 9 p.m. on May 4. Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert and report of a shooting.

Four people were injured in a shooting on Market Street on May 4. CBS

When officers arrived, they found three victims, an adult female and two adult males, suffering from gunshot wounds. Later, police discovered a fourth victim, an adult male, who had taken himself to the hospital. All four are expected to survive.

According to investigators, there was a physical altercation between two groups of people prior to the shooting and that Lujan, 25, was involved. Investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance and HALO video footage, which they used to obtain descriptions of the suspect, later identified as Lujan, and the vehicle he used to get away.

Investigators said utilizing the Flock automated license plate reader system helped them obtain the license plate number for the suspect vehicle and identify Lujan as the registered owner. Officers said further investigation helped confirm Lujan as the suspect in the shooting.

Lujan was arrested on May 9 and remains in custody for investigation of four counts of attempted first-degree murder.