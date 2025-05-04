Multiple injured in shooting on Market Street in Denver

Denver police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Lower Downtown District Sunday, leaving multiple people injured.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Market Street, a block away from Coors Field. The Colorado Rockies were not playing Sunday night.

They said three people were injured when someone opened fire outside. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Officials said investigators are working to develop suspect information. They have not yet released further details on the shooting.