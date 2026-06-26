Denver police arrest second suspect in deadly Easter shooting

Police in Denver have announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a park on Easter, just one day after the first suspect was arrested. Investigators said the second suspect in the April 5 shooting is a juvenile male and was arrested on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened during an Easter barbecue near Russell Square Park, located at Vine Street and 37th Avenue. Pharrow Ware, 18, was one of two people who were shot at the gathering. His 43-year-old aunt died soon after being shot. Ware died a week later.

Russell Square Park CBS

Police arrested Dazirius Wilford, 18, on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Ware, but not the woman. The juvenile is being held on investigation of a first-degree murder charge in connection with Ware's death. Police have not identified any suspects in connection with the death of the woman.

Investigators said Ware was at an Easter party with his dad and siblings when he was caught in the middle of a gunfire exchange between suspects driving by the park and a 34-year-old man who was at the party. That man is also facing charges in connection with that shooting, including attempt to influence a public servant and possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine.