Denver police make arrest in shooting of young man who was attending an Easter barbecue

Denver police have arrested an 18-year-old who is suspected in the fatal shooting of a young man who was at an Easter barbecue in a north Denver park.

Pharrow Ware Shy-la Metcalfe

The crime happened on April 5 at Russell Square Park, which is located at Vine Street and 37th Avenue. Pharrow Ware, 18, was one of two people who were shot at the gathering. His 43-year-old aunt died soon after being shot. Ware died a week later. Denver police said the gunfire erupted between a 34-year-old man who attending the barbecue and people driving past the park. Both victims were caught in the midst of the shooting.

Dazirius Wilford was arrested on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Ware, not the woman.

Denver police described the process that led them to the suspect as "extensive investigative work" by detectives.

Ware's mother told CBS Colorado that her son wanted to become an actor and had been looking forward to going to college. His death came on the night he would have been attending his high school prom.